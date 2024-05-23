Date of UK general election confirmed

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the next UK general election is to take place July 4.

The announcement came after it was reported that the region’s annual inflation had fallen to its lowest level in three years.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), prices rose by 2.3 percent in the 12 months to April 2024, down from 3.2 percent in the 12 months to March.

This was largely due to falling gas and electricity prices, the organisation noted, while motor fuels were the largest upward contributor, with prices rising this year but falling a year ago.

In light of Sunak’s announcement, parliament will be suspended from Friday before shutting down next week for the official five-week election campaign process.

The date is earlier than initially anticipated, with many previously believing that the election wouldn’t be held until October.

In his speech, Sunak said that the election would “take place at a time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War”.

Meanwhile, Sunak’s opponent, Labour leader Keir Starmer, said in a statement: “It will feel like a long campaign, I am sure of that, but no matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about.”