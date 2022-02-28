David Greenberg appointed CEO of L’Oréal USA

Beauty giant L’Oréal has announced the appointment of David Greenberg as its chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA, president of North America zone, and a member of its executive committee, effective immediately.

Greenberg succeeds Stéphane Rinderknech, who the company has said will “continue his career outside of the group”.

With 28 years at L’Oréal under his belt, Greenberg will be coming directly from his position as the president of the group’s professional products division in North America. He is credited with leading the transformation of the division’s business model and growth.

Greenberg has also served as president of Maybelline, Garnier and Essie at L’Oréal USA’s consumer products division and directed marketing for the L’Oréal Paris brand.

In a news release, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal, said: “I have known David for many years. David is one of the architects of L'Oréal’s rise to become the market leader in the US, and he still leads with the same entrepreneurial, innovative and competitive mindset. He is a successful team builder.”