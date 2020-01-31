Deckers Brands revenue grows 7 percent for Q3

The company said on Thursday its Q3 net profit increased Compared with the same period last year, revenues surged by 7 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 202 million dollars, grew from 196 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues surged to 939 million dollars.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is an American footwear specialist brand retailer that was founded in 1973 in Goleta (California). Deckers is best known for its lifestyle brand Ugg and also operates names like Teva and Sanuk. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries through select department and specialty stores, company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including company-owned websites.

As of 2020, Deckers Brands has more than 3,500 employees and operates over 200 stores.

