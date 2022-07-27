Delta Galil snaps up sustainable Danish brand Organic Basics

Israeli textile firm Delta Galil has acquired B-Corp brand Organic Basics for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in Denmark in 2015, Organic Basics makes women’s and men’s underwear, activewear, and every-day essentials using eco-friendly materials including organic cotton.

Currently, more than 75 percent of the materials used to produce the brand’s garments are plant-based, while more than 15 percent are recycled.

Delta Galil said it plans to expand the brand globally and launch new products, which includes new items for women and men as well the launch of its first babies and kids products.

“We see a significant opportunity to grow the Organic Basics brand globally, particularly in the US and Europe, and to expand the product line to include items for the whole family,” Delta Galil chief executive Isaac Dabah said in a statement.

He continued: “Our goal is to sell affordable, sustainable, organic products direct to the consumer.”