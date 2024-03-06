Denim Expert aims for 100 percent wastewater recycling with new effluent treatment plant

Denim manufacturer and exporter Denim Expert Ltd. has announced a new, state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant at its factory in Chittagong, Bangladesh to achieve its goal of 100 percent wastewater recycling and zero discharge of hazardous chemicals, ultimately aligning with the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Wastewater Guidelines Version 2.0.

„Denim Expert Ltd. is always committed to advancing sustainable manufacturing practices. The establishment of this new biological effluent treatment plant is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to practices that uphold our values and contribute to a healthier planet for future generations,” commented Mostafiz Uddin, managing director and CEO of Denim Expert Ltd., in a press release. The company did not mention when the new plant would be operational.

Denim Expert Ltd. was earlier recognised for its sustainability efforts and has been named a ‘New Champion’ by the World Economic Forum. It has also partnered with organisations like Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Jeans Redesign program.

“As one of the first factories to join the Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT) and in the process of implementing the 3E program, Denim Expert is dedicated to achieving 100 percent water reuse and full reliance on solar energy, further solidifying its commitment to driving positive environmental change,” confirms the company.