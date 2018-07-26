Desigual H1 revenues decline 14 percent

Desigual has said in a statement that the company ended the first half of 2018 with a turnover of 323 million euros (378.8 million dollars), a decrease of 14 percent compared to the same period last year, this is due primarily to the restructuring of the distribution network that the company is carrying out.

The company added that these results are consistent with the stalling sales in the main markets where Desigual operates and the company's investment in realising the transformation that began in 2015 based on a revision of product, a new brand image and a distribution network optimised to both the new realities of retail and consumer habits. The company continues to promote the digital channel with the objective of continuing its growth through omni-channel experience. Desigual further said that the expansion in Latin America is also returning positive data.

Desigual is present in nearly 100 countries through 13 sales channels, over 500 branded stores and eight product categories.

Picture:Desigual website