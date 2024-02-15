Douglas Group posts Q1 sales growth of 8 percent

Based on unaudited numbers, Douglas Group’s net sales increased by 8 percent to around 1.56 billion euros in the first quarter.

The company said in a release that actual group sales are slightly below the previously communicated range of 8.3 percent due to the discontinuation of the Spain restructuring adjustments and minor consolidation effects.

First quarter growth was driven by 6.7 percent or 6 percent like-for-like store sales growth and 10.7 ecommerce sales increase.

“The months from October to December are the most important sales period of the year for us. We are growing both top and bottom line, across all channels and regions compared to the previous year while also significantly improving our profitability,” said Sander van der Laan, CEO of Douglas Group.

The company generated an adjusted EBITDA of 348.3 million euros, an improvement of 12.6 percent, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.4 percent. Net income in the quarter improved by 10.6 percent to 125.2 million euros.

As part of the ‘Let it Bloom – Douglas 2026’ strategy, the company plans to open more than 200 stores across Europe and more than 400 stores are set to be upgraded or refurbished. The first quarter of the current financial year saw a number of net 17 store openings.