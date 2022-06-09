Estée Lauder opens Swiss-based distribution centre focused on travel retail

Beauty conglomerate Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has revealed a new distribution centre in Galgenen, Switzerland, to accommodate the future growth of its global Travel Retail business.

Covering all duty-free environments, the division is one of the company’s highest growth channels, it said in a release, touching over three billion consumers a year.

Revealed in an opening ceremony hosted by a number of the company’s executives, the new 300,000 square foot facility comes as an expansion to its already existing centre and hopes to keep ELC at the forefront of delivering beauty products to travelling consumers.

“Travel Retail continues to demonstrate its resilience, driving tremendous growth over the last decade for ELC,” said Fabrizio Freda, ELC’s president and chief executive officer. “We remain extremely confident in the channel for the long-term, especially as travel restrictions ease globally and people start travelling again.”

Freda continued: “The opening of our new Galgenen distribution centre will enable us to adapt even better to ever-changing retail needs and growth opportunities for the channel, and expand upon our existing distribution presence in Switzerland.”

The new facility also builds on the company’s sustainability efforts, with the building designed according to the newest standards to reduce energy and water consumption.