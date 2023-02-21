Etro names Dan Rothmann CEO Americas, Global Travel Retail

Italian luxury brand Etro has announced the appointment of Dan Rothmann as chief executive officer of Americas and Global Travel Retail, effective from Wednesday.

The company told FashionUnited that in the newly created role, Rothmann had been tasked with elevating the brand alongside the involvement of its Milan headquarters.

In a release, CEO of Etro, Fabrizio Cardinali, said that Rothmann brings significant experience to the company at a “very important moment”.

He continued: “I had the pleasure of working with him in the past, and I am pleased to welcome him to our team as a key player who will surely contribute to strengthening our vision in such a strategic market for the brand’s future growth.”

Rothmann joins the company after serving as CEO North America at Dolce & Gabbana for five years, where WWD said he had initially met Cardinali, who had been working at the brand for 13-years until the end of 2021.

Prior to that, Rothmann was also the president and CEO of Chloé Americas.

His appointment comes as Cardinali continues on the path of a geographically-focused strategy, with a particular emphasis on the Americas, Chinese and Japanese markets, as he outlined to WWD last month.

The head has already made a number of executive appointments to help realise this mission, including naming Iacopo Martini Etro’s chief financial officer and Alberto Candellero in the newly created position of chief commercial and sustainability officer.

Additionally, Etro appointed Marco De Vincenzo as creative director last year, with the designer’s first collection having already been presented in September.