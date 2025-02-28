EU Clean Industrial Deal: Fashion and textile industry responds

The European Union's new agreement, the Clean Industrial Deal, is intended to help European industry move forward in times of high energy costs and global competition. The new deal also has implications for the fashion and textile industry – initial reactions from the industry are already emerging.

In brief: The Clean Industrial Deal aims to boost every stage of production in Europe, but primarily focuses on energy-intensive industries and the “clean-tech” sector, according to the European Commission website. The six priority areas are: affordable energy, promoting demand for “clean products,” financing the “clean transition,” circular economy and access to materials, entrepreneurship on a global level, skills, and high-quality jobs.

The European Apparel and Textile Confederation (Euratex) welcomes the Clean Industrial Deal as a “crucial framework to support industrial competitiveness.” However, in a press release, the association emphasises that without swift and targeted measures, the European textile industry remains at risk. High energy prices, complex regulations, and unfair competition from imports that do not comply with EU standards are cited as reasons. Euratex president Mario Jorge Machado therefore calls for the development of a comprehensive support package for the textile industry.

Ensuring Europe’s green leadership

The textile company Lenzing AG also responded to the Clean Industrial Deal in its own press release. “International trade tensions, volatile energy markets, and the need to decarbonize industries require urgent joint action. We must continue to support Europe’s green leadership and ensure that those who invest in sustainability are supported. We must act now, collaborate, and translate ambitions into tangible results,” emphasises Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of the Lenzing Group. “The Clean Industrial Deal is a vital initiative for the industrial and sustainable future of Europe. It will strengthen Europe’s net-zero industry, expand the production of green technologies, and improve the competitiveness of the industry.”

“In reading the Clean Industrial Deal, the Commission must focus on the three key actions that will improve our situation already this year, and it must put all the power, boldness, and courage of the European Commission behind these actions,” said Marco Mensink, director general of Cefic (European Chemical Industry Council). “And give us a realistic timeline for the remaining actions. When we talk about actions, we also mean actions and not strategies, guidelines, or plans. Leave no stone unturned and break all taboos. The situation must change.”

This article may be supplemented with further responses from the industry at a later date.