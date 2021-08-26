Fabletics steps into loungewear

US activewear brand Fabletics has introduced a new loungewear category.

The new category will debut with the launch of a 17-piece collection on September 1, which comprises sets, coordinates, separates and robes across seven color choices.

Materials include natural cotton, Spandex and fleece knit from recycled fibers.

It comes as the loungewear sector continues to grow, driven in particular during the pandemic by new work-from-home lifestyles where comfort trumps formality.

According to a recent report by Market Research Future, the loungewear market is estimated to be worth 9.98 billion dollars by 2027.

Fabletics CEO Adam Goldenberg said the opportunity ahead for loungewear is “massive”.

“We have the best talent to take advantage of this surging trend, applying performance materials to a category that isn’t going anywhere,” Goldenberg said in a release. “As experienced fashion disruptors, we’re confident Fabletics Lounge will soon be a new category leader.”

Chief merchandising and design officer Felix del Toro said there “has never been a category more in demand than loungewear”.

He said that every month new collections with “feel-good and stylish essentials” will be introduced.