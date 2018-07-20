Farfetch reportedly buys Chinese marketing agency to sell items via WeChat

London-based luxury marketplace Farfetch is set to buy the Chinese digital marketing agency CuriosityChina, according to news agency Bloomberg. The operation reflects Farfetch’s plans to boost its presence in the Chinese market even more, after JD.com invested 397 million US dollars in the company last year .

CuriosityChina specializes in targeting customers and selling goods via social media, especially WeChat, the multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent Holdings Limited. After the transaction is completed, merchants selling products on Farfetch would be able to create stores on WeChat.

The company is expected to make an official announcement later this Friday, according to WWD. FashionUnited contacted Farfetch for comment.