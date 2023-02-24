Farfetch revenue and profit decline in Q4, CFO to step down

Farfetch Limited announced that revenue decreased 36.5 million dollars to 629.2 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 5.5 percent. Revenue in 2022 of 2.3 billion dollars, was up 3 percent or up 12 percent at constant currency.

The fourth quarter revenue decline was driven by a decrease in digital platform revenue of 3.7 percent to 506.4 million dollars, a 16.2 percent decrease in brand platform revenue to 98.2 million dollars, partially offset by 9.3 percent growth in in-store revenue to 24.5 million dollars.

The company’s GMV decreased 149.2 million dollars to 1,139.9 million dollars in the fourth quarter, down 11.6 percent. Digital platform GMV decreased 133.7 million dollars to 1,012.5 million dollars, representing a decline of 11.7 percent. 2022 GMV decreased 4 percent to 4.1 billion dollars or increases 2 percent at constant currency.

Farfetch also announced that after more than eight years as chief financial officer, Elliot Jordan will step down by the end of 2023.

Commenting on the results and CFO departure, José Neves, Farfetch founder, chairman and CEO, said in a release: “I am proud to report Farfetch adeptly navigated unprecedented macro headwinds throughout 2022 to deliver growth on a constant currency basis, with full year GMV of 4.1 billion dollars. Elliot has been a fantastic CFO, and I very much appreciate his continued commitment to the business until the end of the year.”

Highlights of Farfetch’s Q4 results

The company said, digital platform services revenue decreased 2.1 percent driven by third-party revenue. Digital platform services first-party revenue increased 11.5 percent as compared to the previous year, while digital platform services third-party revenue decreased year-over-year by 10.2 percent. Digital platform fulfilment revenue decreased 11 percent, while brand platform revenue decreased 16.2 percent.

Loss after tax decreased 273.6 million dollars from a 96.9 million dollars profit in the fourth quarter 2021 to a 176.7 million dollars loss in fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter basic EPS was negative 44 cents and diluted EPS was negative 66 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA declined by 70.7 million dollars to a loss of 34.6 million dollars and adjusted EBITDA Margin declined from 6.3 percent to negative 6.3 percent in fourth quarter 2022.

For the fiscal year 2023, Farfetch expects Group GMV of approximately 4.9 billion dollars, digital platform GMV of approximately 4.2 billion dollars, brand platform GMV of approximately 0.6 billion dollars and adjusted EBITDA margin of 1 percent to 3 percent.