Fashion for Good announces partnership with PVH

Global sustainability initiative Fashion for Good and PVH Corp., (Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein) announced their new partnership today, which aims at accelerating the transition towards a good fashion industry.

PVH is Fashion for Good's eighth corporate partner apart from Adidas , C&A & the C&A Foundation, Galeries Lafayette, Kering, Target and Zalando . According to Fashion for Good, corporate partnerships “demonstrate their shared commitment to industry-wide collaboration and to integrating disruptive innovations within in the fashion supply chain”.

“PVH Corp. has a strong legacy in corporate responsibility, which it is advancing through innovative approaches to social and environmental issues. This makes it an ideal partner for Fashion for Good. Together, we will focus on innovations that offer better alternatives and enable transparency and traceability across the value chain, from source to store, with the ultimate aim to make fashion a force for good," commented Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good, on the new partnership.

Fashion for Good's eigth corporate partnership

PVH will play an important role in setting Fashion for Good’s innovation agenda, including the definition of focus areas, participating in the selection of new innovators and providing expertise and mentorship to the selected startups, revealed the press release. To-date, Fashion for Good’s corporate partners have organised over 360 one-on-one introductory sessions between innovators and corporate brands, unlocked significant investments for start-ups, and have seen multiple production pilots come to life. In total, the Fashion for Good programmes have supported more than 40 start-ups to date.

In turn, PVH will gain specialized scouting and screening support, as well as preferential access to market-ready innovations through Fashion for Good’s extensive network. PVH will also contribute to the curation of the visitor-facing Fashion for Good Experience, the world’s first technology-forward museum dedicated to sustainable fashion innovation opening this October in Amsterdam.

“The Fashion for Good agenda compliments our corporate responsibility program, which is focused on collaborative innovation to tackle sustainability challenges in fashion,” said Marissa Pagnani McGowan, GVP of corporate responsibility, PVH Corp. “Disruptive circular technology will be a major unlock to resource and waste challenges and we believe that our partnership will help move our company and the industry forward.”

Fashion for Good is a global platform that includes the Fashion for Good-Plug and Play Accelerator , a 12-week startup programme run with leading Silicon Valley accelerator Plug and Play, to give promising startup innovators the expertise and funding they need in order to grow. It also includes a robust Scaling Programme, which provides bespoke support to circular apparel and footwear innovations that have passed the proof-of-concept phase.

Fashion for Good extends an open invitation to the entire apparel industry including brands, producers, retailers, suppliers, non-profit organisations, innovators and funders to identify, support and embed breakthrough technologies into the fashion supply chain and jointly transform the industry.

Photo: Fashion for Good