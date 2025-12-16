Fashion for Good endorses Spinnova’s consortium model

Finnish fibre tech firm Spinnova has found allyship in Fashion for Good, an accelerator and collaboration platform hoping to help contribute to the establishment of an industry ecosystem to scale textile innovation.

Fashion for Good’s involvement follows the introduction of Spinnova’s revised strategy earlier this year. The Finland-based firm said that it intends to build an international consortium of businesses to help scale up its technology and, more specifically, the market availability of Spinnova fibre, its signature cellulose-based textile.

This mission ties neatly into that of Fashion for Good’s own, namely in the development of a regenerative fashion industry. The Dutch platform has already established a similar fervor for global collaboration through initiatives that bring together brands, retailers, suppliers, innovators, and funders, each working to scale innovative solutions and provide capital to push for systemic change.

Its endorsement of Spinnova’s ambitions will be reflected in efforts to help the company shape its development and structure. In a statement, Fashion for Good’s managing director, Katrin Ley, underlined the importance of a “coordinated ecosystem approach” to scaling next-generation materials, adding: “This isn’t just about proving technology works, but about building the infrastructure and capability across the value chain that makes adoption viable.”

Spinnova announced revisions to its business model in June after its partner, Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano, withdrew support for the company. Despite an influx of prior collaborations across the industry, including with Adidas, Bestseller and The North Face, Spinnova recognised an urgency for cost-saving measures across the business, as well as the need for committed partners to help both scale and stabilise the use of its technology.

In his own statement, Pedro Brito, Spinnova’s senior commercial manager, called Fashion for Good’s support “invaluable”. He continued: “From our earliest discussions exploring the ecosystem models, their insights helped shape our approach. With a global network and deep expertise in fostering collaboration across the fashion industry, Fashion for Good will play a key role in assembling and managing this unique ecosystem, one we are truly excited about.”