FDA outlines draft guidelines for cosmetics regulation act

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has outlined a draft guidance as part of its Modernisation of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA), which it has adjusted in order to regulate cosmetics product listings in the region.

In a release, Linda Katz, director of the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, said the organisation was working to strengthen its oversight of safety in cosmetics.

Katz added: “The agency will rely on registration and listing information to accomplish several objectives, such as identifying facilities producing products potentially causing adverse events, facilitating the recall of unsanitary products, administering product testing and surveillance programs, planning inspections and identifying products marketed in violation of the law.”

The requirements will apply to a wide variety of products, including makeup, nail polish, shaving creams, skincare and hair care.

The draft guidance, currently entitled ‘Registration and Listing of Cosmetic Product Facilities and Products: Guidance for Industry’, describes what will be needed for product listings and the exemptions made for small businesses.

The FDA noted that the guidance was aimed at playing a role in helping to ensure the safety of cosmetic products for consumers.

Submission of information about existing facilities and products is required to be submitted before December 29.