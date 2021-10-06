Flannels opens Brighton store

A new Flannels store opened in Brighton on September 30. Spanning over 20,000 square feet, it is situated on Western Road, the city’s foremost shopping street.

Taking over a former New Look shop which closed early 2021, the store will consist of men’s, women’s and junior clothing, over the space of three floors. Luxury designers such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Tom Ford and Versace can be found within the curation of clothes.

The group’s head of freehold property Alex McMillan said in a statement that the store “demonstrates our on-going commitment to bricks-and-mortar” as well as displays how the group’s invested “into key retail destinations.”

The Brighton location joins the Flannels portfolio of over 55 locations, including its regional flagship stores in Leicester and Sheffield. This is a part of the group’s on-going commitment to the physical environment and location of their brand.

The group’s head of luxury retail development Lauren Barrie said “the store brings to life Flannels vision in a physical space” and that it provides “an engaging shopping destination, with the biggest brands in luxury fashion and contemporary streetwear all under one roof.”