Flipkart Internet losses double

Losses for Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Flipkart that books commissions on each sale, have more than doubled from last year. Flipkart has aggressively slashed costs and more than halved monthly burn. However, the company has still spent copious amounts of money beefing up internal processes, boosting technology and building warehouses across the country.

India’s leading e-commerce firm is locked in a market share battle with arch-rival Amazon. The biggest challenge for Flipkart will be to ensure that it grows rapidly and increases market share by pumping in more money towards marketing and discounting efforts while also ensuring that losses don’t spiral out of control.

However, the company has shown signs of resurgence and glimpses of its former trailblazing self. It comfortably outsold Amazon in the key festive season month of October. Flipkart’s commerce business in India is housed under two companies, of which the first one is Flipkart Internet. Singapore-registered Flipkart Marketplace, which in turn is owned by the parent company Flipkart, owns a 99.74 per cent stake in Flipkart Internet. The other main commerce unit is Flipkart India, the wholesale cash-and-carry unit which is owned by Flipkart directly and registers product sales.