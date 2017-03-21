Flipkart sees huge sales growth

Flipkart will close the current financial year with a sales growth of close to 40 per cent over the last fiscal. The e-commerce major expects to witness a much larger growth in 2017-18 as it is seeing a good traction in sales across several categories. It expects to clock sales growth of up to 60 per cent in financial year 2018.

Over the last few months, Flipkart has expanded in Tier II and Tier III cities. Flipkart has a customer base of 100 million. In 2016, around 65 per cent of Flipkart’s new customers came from Tier II and Tier III cities. Smart phones give Flipkart 50 per cent of its sales. Other promising categories are large appliances, furniture and food and grocery.

Flipkart has added 50 additional delivery hubs and added 1,000 new pin codes across the country, largely in Tier II and III cities. During the next fiscal, it intends to add another 1,000 pin codes to its network and set up 60 additional delivery hubs, mainly in secondary cities. It is also expanding the delivery capabilities of its logistics subsidiary Ekart.

Currently, Ekart has a network of over 400 delivery hubs. It currently delivers 85 per cent of Flipkart’s daily shipments. Going forward, Flipkart will continue to make use of third-party logistics providers for some of its operations.