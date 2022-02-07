Foot Locker appoints new director of the board, Virginia C. Drosos

Foot Locker’s board of directors has welcomed Virginia C. ‘Gina’ Drosos as its director of the board, effective immediately.

Drosos joins the sportswear giant from Signet Jewelers Limited, a diamond jewellery retailer, where she serves as chief executive officer.

In a release, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Richard Johnson, expressed his excitement about Drosos as the retailer’s new independent director.

Johnson added: “As the sitting CEO of a speciality retailer, Gina is a visionary and transformational leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and a proven track record of growing and scaling global businesses through innovation.”

Drosos will be bringing to the position her expertise in branding, marketing, global operations and business expansion for product lines, retail channels and geographies.

"I am excited to join Foot Locker, Inc.'s Board and work with this exceptional team to contribute to the company's purpose to inspire and empower youth culture,” said Drosos. “I look forward to sharing my experiences, contributing to the company's future direction and growth, and building on its vision to provide unrivalled customer experiences."