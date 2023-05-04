Former Hobbs CEO joins John Lewis board

John Lewis has announced the appointment of Nicky Dulieu as a non-executive director of the Partnership Board and chair of the audit and risk committee, effective immediately.

Dulieu succeeded Andy Martin, who stepped down after five years at the company.

Prior to joining, Dulieu acquired a string of experience in the retail industry, namely as chief executive officer of Hobbs, a role she served in from 2008 to 2014 after initially entering the company as finance director.

She started her career at Marks & Spencer, where she held various roles over the course of 23 years.

Dulieu also currently serves as a non-executive director for WH Smith, Unite Students and Redrow.

In a release, Sharon White, chairman of the Partnership, said: “I’m pleased to be welcoming Nicky to the Partnership Board.

“Her extensive experience and successful track record will be of great value to the Partnership as we continue to progress our five-year growth plan.

“On behalf of the business, I would also like to thank Andy for the important contribution he’s made over the last five years.”

John Lewis added that the recruitment for a non-executive director to replace Nish Kankiwala is currently underway after he was appointed to chief executive in March 2023 following his two years on the board.