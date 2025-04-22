Frank and Oak brings forward US store closures amid tariff ‘uncertainty’

Canadian retailer Frank and Oak has confirmed plans to close all of its stores across the US as part of an ongoing liquidation process. In a statement on its website, the company said operations in the region will shutter by the end of April 2025.

This is an earlier date than planned. According to Frank and Oak, the shuttering “was moved up due to growing uncertainty around tariffs and customs, which made it challenging to continue cross-border operations”.

While the exact date of store closures was not disclosed, Frank and Oak said retail sites would disappear over the coming weeks, during which time remaining inventory was being sold at final markdown prices. Its online website will continue to operate during liquidation.

In Canada, the retailer will also be closing 10 of its stores by the end of May 2025, according to multiple media outlets. The move aligns with the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

The closures come as Frank and Oak’s parent company Unified Commerce Group (UCG) continues to seek a buyer for the fashion brand after filing for creditor protection back in December 2024, reporting 71 million dollars in debt.

At the time, UCG CEO, Dustin Jones, stated: “Despite significant growth over the past few years, the company has struggled to recover from losses incurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Founded in 2012 by Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani, the Montreal-based retailer had catered to the times, championing a minimalist approach to fashion with sustainability ingrained into its values.

By January 2025, however, the company had filed for bankruptcy, with Jones noting that there were plans to restructure the company’s operations through a more sustainable business model.

While initial court filings seen by CBC stated there was “robust” interest from potential buyers in the first phase of the process, no successful bidders have yet been confirmed.