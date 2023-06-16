Frasers Fashion CEO Greg Pateras exits

The chief executive officer of Frasers Group fashion, Greg Pateras, made his departure from the retail conglomerate this week.

During his time at the company, Pateras oversaw Frasers Group’s collection of fashion brands, Missguided and ISawItFirst, the latter of which he was previously CEO of.

He was promoted last August to lead all of the newly acquired brands, helping them to integrate into the group itself, as well as its tech stack and logistics infrastructure.

He was credited with significantly reducing overheads as part of the mergers, as well as repositioning both brands to put them back into a profitable position.

In a post on LinkedIn, Pateras thanked his colleagues, and added: “We have achieved so much. A sale, restructuring and a merger. Whilst we have known this day is coming, it's always emotional to say goodbye to a talented bunch who have given me so much.

“Thank you again, I wish you all the best in the future. I'm sure our paths will cross again at some point. Take care and believe in yourselves.”

Pateras joined Frasers Group after having previously led a turnaround strategy at Matalan as deputy CEO. He also served as CFO of online retailer The Very Group.

Frasers Group’s acquisition of Missguided and ISawItFirst came as part of a buying spree by the firm, which has since relaunched Missguided and has introduced both of the brands into House of Fraser’s online assortment.

The group has also been upping its stake in the struggling e-commerce retailer Asos, most recently raising its shareholding in the company to more than 10 percent.