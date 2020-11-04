Frasers Group ups stake in Mulberry

Frasers Group has increased its stake in British luxury handbag label Mulberry from 12.5 percent to 29.6 percent.

The group, formerly known as Sports Direct, first bought a stake in Mulberry in February as part of the company’s efforts to reposition itself as more upmarket.

The group said at the time: “A key strategic priority for Frasers Group is the elevation of our retail proposition and building stronger relationships with premium third party brands. Frasers Group looks forward to working more closely with Mulberry for the benefit of shareholders of both companies.”

Frasers Group, which owns House of Fraser, Flannels, Jack Wills and Evans Cycles, also bought shares in Hugo Boss this year.

Boss Mike Ashley has previously said he wants Frasers to become the “Harrods of the high street”.