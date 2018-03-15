Furla turnover jumps 20 percent in 2017

Furla Group closed 2017 with 20 percent increase in turnover compared to the previous year at constant exchange and 18.3 percent at current exchange rates to 499 million euros (617.6 million dollars). The company also reported EBITDA growth of 34.1 percent on last year. Comparable store sales witnessed a high single digit increase.

“The 500 million euros goal is something to be very proud of and motivation to keep evolving. The organic sales growth data is the most relevant, as it confirms that the company is on solid financial ground. The company’s widespread growth across all markets reflects our efforts in further strengthening our distribution network and investing in research and product innovation,” said Alberto Camerlengo, Chief Executive Officer of Furla Group in a press release.

Furla reports positive growth across geographies

The company said, there was sales increase worldwide and all markets performed well. In particular, at constant exchange, the Asia Pacific region saw a 50 percent uptick over the previous year and now accounts for 24 percent of total turnover. Sales in Japan were up 15,4 percent and account for 23 percent of total turnover.

The EMEA region increased sales by 12.9 percent and accounts for 46 percent of company turnover. The US, with sales up 9.6 percent, represents 7 percent of business.

The company added that the crucial factor driving the company’s growth is the expansion of the distribution network with stronger, direct oversight by Furla. In 2017 the group took over the distribution in key markets such as Australia and Portugal. In the first quarter of 2018, new store openings are slated for the EMEA region, in Germany and Czech Republic as well as in the United States.

Today, the brand is present in around 100 countries and has a worldwide distribution network of 467 point of sales compared to 444 in 2016, 253 of which it owns directly, 177 of which are franchises and 37 of which are travel retail operations. Retail accounted for 70 percent of sales in 2017. The travel retail sector continues its growth in 2017, with an increase of 14.5 percent.