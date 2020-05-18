G-Star Australia enters administration

The Australian arm of Dutch denim brand G-Star has reportedly entered into administration despite having no major debt.

Justin Walsh, Stewart McCallum and Sam Freeman from Ernst & Young have been appointed administrators of G-Star Australia Pty Ltd, News.com.au reports.

The company has 57 stores in Australia with around 200 employees.

“Traditional retailers were already facing business challenges before Covid-19,” Walsh said in a statement seen by the local news publication. “Covid-19 has certainly increased those pressures. We expect that as lockdowns are lifted and various levels of government stimulus take effect, retailers will experience an uptick, however the impact remains significant.”

According to a separate news platform, the Australian Financial Review, G-Star Australia was facing no major debt before entering administration.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1989, G-Star is now one of the world’s leading denim brands with flagship stores in London, New York, Paris and Sydney.

FashionUnited has contacted G-Star for comment.