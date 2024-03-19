Giorgio Armani expands tailoring service with made to order

Giorgio Armani is expanding its range of tailor-made suits with a “Made to Order” service.

For years, the Italian fashion house has been offering its customers a made-to-measure service called “Made to Measure”, which can now be found in almost all Armani stores worldwide. With the new complementary model, customers will now be able to have a selection of classic Armani clothing items designed with personal details in the store, the luxury label announced on Monday.

“I realised that some of my customers wanted to have a unique product made specifically for them. The 'Made to Measure' service combines tradition and modernity, combining the art of tailoring with the innovation of a modern design studio,” said Giorgio Armani, in a release.