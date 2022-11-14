Gucci appoints former Louis Vuitton director as communications director

Kering’s Gucci has announced the appointment of Benjamin Cercio as its global communications director, effective from today.

Cercio will report to the Italian label’s executive vice president and chief brand and client officer Susan Chokachi, a press release by the group read.

He has been tasked with leading the brand’s communications worldwide, spanning its global press office, special events, social media, influencer marketing and exhibitions, as well as driving communications for the Gucci Garden and Gucci Archive.

In a LinkedIn post, Cercio said: “I am honoured to join Gucci as global communications director, and to start working for this very creative and inspiring house I have always admired, Kering.”

Cercio has joined Gucci after serving at rival fashion brand Louis Vuitton for over 15 years, during which time he held roles of increasing responsibility.

Over his period at the company, Cercio worked in positions such as press, influencer and entertainment relations, international director, and, most recently, international celebrity relations director, which he held for over six years.