H&M January sales up 8 percent

- Prachi Singh |
-
The H&M group’s sales including VAT increased by 8 percent in local currencies in January 2017 compared to the same month last year. The company said, sales in January were negatively affected by approximately 2 percentage points.
The total number of stores amounted to 4,380 on January 31, 2017 compared to 3,958 on January 31, 2016.
Picture:H&M
