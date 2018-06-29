Hackers invade Adidas US website and steal passwords and contact information

Usernames, passwords and contact information from shoppers who purchased from Adidas’ US website may be in the hands of an unauthorized party. The sportswear company informed in a statement that its system went through a security breach last week.

The company stated that it is currently working with data security firms and law enforcement authorities to investigate the incident. US consumers are also being notified of the issue by email. While usernames, contact details and encrypted passwords have been stolen, Adidas says it has “no reason to believe any credit card or fitness information of consumers was impacted”.