HanesBrands sells Champion business to Authentic for 1.2 billion dollars

HanesBrands has signed an agreement to sell the Champion brand business to Authentic Brands Group for a transaction value of 1.2 billion dollars.

The company said in a release that the transaction has a potential to reach up to 1.5 billion dollars through an additional contingent cash consideration of up to 300 million dollars based on achievement of performance thresholds.

Commenting on the development, Bill Simon, chairman of the company’s board, said: “Following a thorough review of options for the global Champion business with the support of our financial and legal advisors, we are pleased to have reached this agreement with Authentic Brands Group that we believe maximises value for Champion and best positions HanesBrands for long-term success.”

Upon completion of the transaction, HanesBrands intends to focus on its innerwear category to generate above-market growth through continued consumer-centric product innovation and increased investment across its portfolio of brands, including Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, and Bali.

“The successful completion of this transaction further simplifies our business, deleverages our balance sheet and enhances the company’s operations and financial performance. As we begin the next chapter for HanesBrands, we believe we’re in an even stronger position to further extend our leadership in innerwear,” added Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO.

The company will utilise all net proceeds from the transaction to accelerate its reduction of debt and expects meaningful deleveraging on a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA basis.