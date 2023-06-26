Harry Styles’ Pleasing appoints first CEO

Pleasing, the lifestyle brand of British singer-songwriter Harry Styles, has announced the appointment of its first chief executive officer, Shaun Kearney.

From July 17, Kearney will be taking on the top position at the brand, leaving his current role of chief design and merchandising officer at Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, where he has served in a variety of positions over the course of six years.

In a comment to WWD, Styles said: “We are delighted to have Shaun join the Pleasing team. His exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of Pleasing.

“We are excited to continue to explore ideas, categories and characters alongside him.”

According to the media outlet, Kearney’s focus is to be on “developing exciting, strategic and charitable partnerships”.

He will work alongside the brand’s co-creative directors, stylist Harry Lambert and Molly Hawkins, as well as head of marketing, Sophie Kerr-Dineen.

Pleasing was launched by Styles in 2021 as a beauty brand that aims to be both a leader in innovation and sustainability and a supporter of genderless expression.

Its products range from nail varnishes and skincare to branded apparel and accessories, each of which don a distinct colour palette mirroring Styles’ often colourful appearance.