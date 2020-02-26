Hermès revenue grows 15 percent for full year

Hermès reported its net profit for full year climbed on Wednesday. Revenues surged by 15 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for full year was 1,528 million euros, surged from 1,405 million euros a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues surged to 6,883 million euros.

Hermès International (EPA: RMS) is a French manufacturer specializing in luxury leather and silk accessories, leather goods and saddles, perfumery, luxury goods and ready-to-wear. The company was established in 1837. The brand has directly owned stores and concessions across the globe.

As of 2019, Hermès has more than 14,300 employees and operates over 300 stores.

