Hermés switches up executive committee with new members

Luxury group Hermés has appointed new members to its executive committee, to broaden its composition and “enrich it with new people and expertise”.

The decision was made by Hermés CEO, Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member of the house.

The appointments will come into effect March 1, with the roles of the other nine members of the executive committee to remain unchanged.

Scotland-born Sharon MacBeath has been appointed as group human resources director. MacBeath joined the house in June 2019 and has previously served on the group’s supervisory board and its governance committees.

As part of the house’s sustainable growth plan, MacBeath introduced new human resources transformations, including the drive to create a collective and methods to facilitate personal achievement.

In a bid to continue its expansion in the beauty sector, Agnés de Villers has been appointed president and CEO of Hermés Parum et Beauté. During her seven years at Hermés, de Villers launched the house’s beauty category, which it now considers a “true growth driver for the group”.

A release from the company said the two appointments were important steps in its development and show its commitment to the “broadening of skills and personalities” in its committee.

It added: “Driven by its creative energy, Hermés is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy focused on the future and shared by all of its métiers and markets.”