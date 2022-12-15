Heyday secures additional 12 million dollar funding to back expansion

Personalised skincare supplier Heyday has secured an additional 12 million dollars in fresh capital to fuel its expansion plans and launch an additional product range.

The company said the new financing will allow it to continue cementing its position within the skincare service sector and invest in franchise expansion efforts while pushing innovation in person and online.

Funding will also be used to support the growth of its service offering, with Heyday revealing plans to launch a line of innovative skincare products in 2023.

It builds on a series of funding rounds already held by the fairly young company in recent years, including a three million dollar seed funding, an eight million dollar Series A round and a 20 million dollar Series B.

Heyday added that it has further plans to open over 30 shops next year, with a total of 135 committed franchise units set to ultimately be operated in major markets around the US.

Speaking on the new funding, Adam Ross, Heyday co-founder and CEO, said in a release: "We're incredibly fortunate to have an investor group who, like us, recognize the tremendous opportunity Heyday has to be the leading skincare-services brand across the US.

“This capital will help Heyday continue to make strategic investments that provide world-class facials and innovation for our clients, while setting the brand and our franchised partners up for outsized success."