Hugo Boss to strengthen bodywear category with new appointment

Hugo Boss has appointed Béatrice Cené to the role of head of design & creative technical product development bodywear and hosiery (BW&H). Born in France, she has been working for the Metzingen-based fashion group since May 1.

Cené's appointment is intended to strengthen the bodywear division. The 47-year-old, who will report directly to Margarete Löcker, vice president bodywear and hosiery, will be responsible for the creative management of the underwear, loungewear, nightwear, swimwear and hosiery product categories.

Cené leads the design and technical development teams of the men's and women's collections, both for Boss and Hugo. A special focus is to be on the expansion of the new womenswear bodywear and hosiery category at Boss. Her tasks also include the integration of digital and virtual processes in design, archive and development.

The underwear expert joined Hugo Boss from Tommy Hilfiger, where she was senior design director, and therefore responsible for underwear, loungewear, nightwear and swimwear for children, men and women. She previously worked for the US lingerie brand Victoria's Secret and for Calvin Klein.

