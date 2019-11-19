Inter Parfums licensed to create MCM fragrances until 2030

German luxury fashion house MCM has licensed Inter Parfums, Inc. to create, develop and distribute fragrances under its label for the next ten, possibly 14 years. The two parties have announced a ten-year licensing agreement, which includes a four-year automatic renewal option, that could potentially extend the license through December 31, 2034.

“Fragrance has been a cornerstone of our archive portfolio, and is a powerful tool to building connections with the brand by stimulating the five senses and beyond," Sung-Joo Kim, founder, chairperson and chief visionary officer of the Sungjoo Group and MCM Holdings AG, said in a statement. "We... believe that this category extension will build our culture of innovation and lifestyle of expression comprehensively.”

Inter Parfums will create both men's and women's fragrances that represent the same boldness the MCM brand stands for. Each detail of creation will be intended to enhance MCM’s identity, according to a statement.

The first fragrance line created under the new partnership is targeted to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Inter Parfums said that it expects its distribution strategy to include MCM stores, high-end department stores and prestigious beauty retailers in Asia, the Americas and Europe.

Photo: MCM Facebook