Israeli firm MySize buys Spanish resale platform Percentil

Madrid – Spanish second-hand clothing platform Percentil has been saved from liquidation by its acquisition out of bankruptcy by Israeli technology company MySize. MySize, specializing in measurement services and AI-based solutions, aims to become a leading player in the European second-hand fashion sector, encompassing both C2C (Consumer to Consumer) and B2B (Business to Business) operations.

After filing for bankruptcy protection in early March 2025, Percentil, which operates in Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, sought a buyer to ensure its survival and continued development as an online circular fashion store. MySize's acquisition fulfills this objective. This purchase further expands MySize's portfolio, following its 2022 acquisition of Spanish technology company Naiz Fit, a competitor also specializing in fashion measurement solutions.

MySize is acquiring Percentil for approximately 610,000 euros, with 40,000 euros paid in cash through a subsidiary. The remaining 570,000 euros will cover Percentil’s debts and obligations to creditors and social security, financed by MySize's cash reserves. This acquisition includes the Percentil brand, central warehouse, patented quality control and order preparation systems, AI-powered pricing engine, garment evaluation tools and processes, over 120,000 verified garments, and 17 employees, including the current marketing director and CEO. Lourdes Ferrer, CEO and founder of Percentil, will remain in her position. Under MySize's new Spanish subsidiary, New Percentil SL, the company will continue its second-hand fashion operations. MySize forecasts that Percentil’s new business unit will generate 1.5 million dollars in revenue in the second half of 2025, a 25 percent increase in MySize’s total revenue, enhancing the company’s profitability.

Front-end of Percentil’s resale platform. Credits: Percentil.

"We believe this is a strategically sound and financially attractive acquisition," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "With minimal initial investment, we have secured a revenue-generating business with strong logistics capabilities, a growing customer base, and a profitable model. This integration accelerates our entry into the circular economy and strengthens our financial foundations." He added, "With the EU leading global efforts in textile circularity, second-hand platforms are evolving from niche alternatives to critical infrastructure for the fashion industry. Percentil provides us with a privileged position in this transformation."

Following the acquisition, Percentil will pursue its existing strategic roadmap. Its C2C resale model aligns more closely with platforms like ThredUp or Vestiaire Collective than those like Zara Pre-Owned, Vinted, or Wallapop, which offer less oversight. Percentil will reposition itself as a premium marketplace for second-hand clothing, featuring higher-value items and a more premium resale experience, supported by MySize's solutions.

In addition to its C2C focus, Percentil will now offer a B2B model, providing circularity services to fashion companies. Building on pilot programs with C&A and Springfield, Percentil will offer a SaaS model for companies to resell returned, out-of-season, or used garments, creating a new revenue stream for MySize. The Western European second-hand fashion market is estimated to exceed $25 billion by 2027, according to ThredUp and Statista.

Parcel from a Percentil shipment. Credits: Percentil.

"Our goal with Percentil is to build a profitable, scalable, and sustainable circular fashion business from day one," Luzon emphasized. "We are focused on smart, cash-efficient scalability with a model that generates positive EBITDA returns from the start." MySize stated, "Founded to promote sustainable fashion through high-quality second-hand items, Percentil has established itself as a leading company in the re-commerce sector," through a managed resale model that "guarantees product quality and drives higher resale values and better buying and selling experiences." It is expected that Percentil's premium repositioning and B2B resale solution will help it outperform platforms like Vinted in profitability and customer retention. This B2B solution is anticipated to meet demand from major retailers complying with new EU legislation on garment reuse.