ITV-backed brand Woo launches ‘mood-led’ marketplace for Gen Z

Woo, a brand backed by the UK’s broadcasting television network ITV, has launched a new “mood-led” marketplace centred around the subculture of wellness.

The platform features a curation of both new and pre-loved products that have a lateral take on wellness, with categories including beauty and fashion, homeware and tech and lifestyle and art.

As part of its operations, Woo said it will be housing emerging designers, brands and “names-to-know”, as it looks to solely partner with brands that mirror its mission and value system.

Further additions to its curation will include Gen Z-led and minority-owned businesses that focus on sustainable, gender neutral products and services.

The marketplace itself will allow customers to shop based on their moods, with filters such as ‘Trippy’ and ‘Horny’ among the possible selections.

Image: Woo, Website

From Gucci to Shrimps, a curation of designer goods

Woo will launch alongside four curated designer brands, More Joy, Shrimps, AGR and Garbstore, as well as a selection of accessories from the likes of Christianah Jones.

Furthermore, the marketplace will feature a number of pre-loved designer fashion by labels, all of which have been curated by resellers Sylk, Rotaro and Nordic Poetry.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase activewear from Adidas, The Upside and Veja, and gender-neutral skincare and make-up from “sustainable” brands Aaron Wallace, Faace and Upcircle.

Woo’s “feel good fashion store” will then officially launch in 2023, alongside a streetwear collection capsule designed by Space Available’s creative director, Daniel Mitchell.

In the same year, Woo will also be hosting a number of real-world pop-ups next to its website.

Since its launch in April 2022, the brand has focused on rolling out digital-first “feel good content” via podcasts and interviews. It was also featured in a docuseries on Gen Z realities on ITV’s website.

Its CEO and founder, Stephen Mai, has formerly worked at the likes of Asos, MTV, I-D and Vice, in roles that centred around youth content creation and marketing.

In a release, Mai said: “The planet woo marketplace is a new way to find stuff that makes you feel good - with products, services and solutions curated through a cultural lens. It’s a mood-enhancing marketplace for inspiration, not just buying things.

“Our mission is to normalise wellbeing and the way people think about music and fashion. We want people to think about shopping in a different way - as an enlightening feel good experience not a fleeting transaction. This isn’t wellness, it’s wooness.”