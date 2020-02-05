January same-store sales drop 7.9 percent at Uniqlo Japan

January 2020 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 7.9 percent at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group. The company said in a statement that total sales including online sales decreased by 8.1 percent.

Uniqlo Japan attributed same-store sales decline in January to warm weather throughout the month dampening sales of thermal clothing.

During the month under review, four Uniqlo stores were closed in Japan. The company added that one store that was unable to operate for a period of one week or more after Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on October 12, 2019 and was removed from the same-store total.

Picture:Uniqlo website