JD.com annual revenues jump 44 percent on prior year

Chinese ecommerce company JD.com, said that net revenues for the fourth quarter were 80.3 billion Chinese yuan (111.6 billion dollars), an increase of 47 percent from the fourth quarter of 2015. Net revenues for the full year of 2016 were 260.2 billion Chienese yuan (37.5 billion dollars), an increase of 44 percent from the full year of 2015.

"We are very pleased to see continued strong momentum across the board, further demonstrating that our vision of a high-quality e-commerce experience is winning the Chinese market," said Richard Liu, Chief Executive Officer of JD.com in a press release.

Financial highlights of the quarter and FY16

Revenues from services and others, mainly from the company's e-commerce platform business, for the fourth quarter were 7.4 billion Chinese yuan (1.1 billion dollars), an increase of 58 percent, while revenues from services and others increased by 66 percent in 2016.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was 12.3 billion Chinese yuan (1.8 billion dollars). Non-GAAP gross profit was 12.1 billion Chinese yuan (1.7 billion dollars), an increase of 58 percent.

Gross profit for the full year was 39.5 billion Chinese yuan(5.7 billion dollars). Non-GAAP gross profit was 38.6 billion Chinese yuan (5.6 billion dollars), an increase of 62 percent.

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter was 441.6 million Chinese yuan (63.6 million dollars), compared to 4.2 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was 489.6 million Chinese yuan (70.5 million dollars), as compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of 840.1 million Chinese yuan in the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP operating margin of JD Mall was 0.8 percent, compared to 0.04 percent for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Loss from operations for the full year was 2.1 billion Chinese yuan (0.3 billion dollars), compared to 6.5 billion Chinese yuan for the full year of 2015. Non-GAAP income from operations was 1 billion Chinese yuan (0.1 billion dollars), as compared to 1.6 billion Chinese yuan in the full year of 2015. Non-GAAP operating margin of JD Mall was 0.9 percent, compared to 0.3 percent for the full year of 2015.

Net loss shrinks in Q4 and FY16

Net loss per ADS for the fourth quarter was 1.26 Chinese yuan (0.18 dollar), compared to 5.57 Chinese yuan for the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was 0.40 Chinese yuan(0.06 dollar), as compared to non-GAAP net loss per ADS of 0.48 Chinese yuan in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net loss per ADS for the full year was 2.76 Chinese yuan (0.40 dollar), compared to 6.86 Chinese yuan for the full year of 2015. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was 0.75 Chinese yuan(0.11 dollar), as compared to net loss per ADS of 0.62 Chinese yuan in the full year of 2015.

JD.com GMV improves 46 percent in Q4

GMV for the fourth quarter increased by 46 percent to 209.7 billion Chinese yuan (30.2 billion dollars), while GMV for the full year was 658.2 billion Chinese yuan(94.8 billion dollars), an increase of 47 percent compared with the core GMV for the full year of 2015.

Annual active customer accounts increased by 46 percent to 226.6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 from 155 million in 2015, excluding unique customers from Paipai.com.

"We remain committed to investing in technology and customer service to drive long-term sustainable growth across our established and emerging business areas," added Sidney Huang, JD.com's Chief Financial Officer.

Picture:JD.com