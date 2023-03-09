JD Sports taps former Asos chairman for non-exec role

JD Sports has announced that Ian Dyson will be joining the company as a non-executive director, effective from March 9.

As part of his appointment, Dyson will join the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

He currently serves as chair of the board at tech retailer Currys, and had previously served as chairman and, before that, senior independent director at Asos.

He also held director roles at Flutter Entertainment, Intercontinental Hotels Group and SSP Group.

Alongside this, Dyson was group finance and operations director of Marks & Spencers and had served as chief executive of Punch Taverns.

In a regulatory filing, Andrew Higginson, chair of JD, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ian to the JD board.

“He brings a wealth of relevant experience and insight to our deliberations. The appointment of Ian is further progress towards strengthening the board’s broader PLC experience base.”

JD has seen a flurry of leadership shifts in the last year, including the appointment of a new CEO, Daniel Finley, in January 2022.

Under his leadership, the company has set out to reposition itself as a sports-focused group, selling a series of its premium fashion brands to Frasers Group and outlining an ambitious retail growth plan, which could see it open 250 to 350 new stores over the next five years.