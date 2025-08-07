Jewellery brand Pandora latest victim of cyberattack

Danish brand Pandora, one of the largest global companies in the jewellery sector, has been the victim of a cyberattack. Although the company has clarified that no bank details or postal addresses have been compromised, personal information such as email addresses has been stolen.

Pandora's case adds to a series of recent incidents that have affected key players in the industry. In July, Louis Vuitton confirmed the theft of customer data in the UK, while in May, Dior reported the exposure of non-financial information. In Spain, El Corte Inglés reported a leak of personal data, and companies such as Tendam (Cortefiel) and Hoff have also admitted security breaches. They were under extortion by attackers who demanded a ransom for their customers' information. The list continues with names such as Adidas, The North Face and Cartier, evidencing an increasingly worrying trend in the industry.

Companies highlight risks affecting cyber security

Pandora FMS, a Spanish company specialising in IT monitoring and security that shares a name but has no link with the attacked jewellery company, has decided to "take heed". It is using the media attention to highlight the seasonal risks affecting digital security, especially during the summer months.

"During the summer, the ability to respond to incidents decreases: fewer staff, more automated processes and a climate of operational permissiveness that facilitates human error," says Sancho Lerena, CEO of the company.

The luxury and fashion sector, they add, is particularly attractive for such malicious activities because of the profile of its customers and the sensitivity of the data they manage.

Preventing and anticipating

In the opinion of specialists, reducing exposure to these types of attacks requires broader approaches than traditional ones. Reactive solutions are not enough. It is about integrating anomaly detection capabilities, constant monitoring and behavioural analysis. These allow irregular activity patterns to be identified before real damage occurs.

It is also recommended to have specialised technical teams, not to depend on a single technology provider, and to improve the continuous training of staff. These measures can help reduce both the risk of incidents and the operational impact when they occur.