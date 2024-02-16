Joe Browns names former La Redoute exec CEO

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Joe Browns has announced the appointment of Dawn Bannerman as its new chief executive officer.

Bannerman joins the British company from La Redoute, where she most recently served as chief commercial officer, prior to which she had been chief marketing officer.

She had also held various marketing and advertising roles at the likes of JJB Sports, Very (formerly Shop Direct Group) and Asda.

The new head announced the news on her LinkedIn, where she said: “Thank you to everyone at La Redoute for making the last 8.5 years so memorable. I am grateful for the incredible journey and to have worked with such an amazing team.

“Today [February 13, when Bannerman officially joined] I start a new adventure as CEO at Joe Browns Ltd. Lots of exciting opportunities to work with a brand that I know and love. Let the fun begin!”

In her new role, Bannerman has been tasked with elevating the brand’s presence through the expansion of its retail network, strengthening of its online presence and international growth.

In a statement to the press, Joe Browns’ chair, Michael Truluck, said: “We’re excited for our future with Dawn at the helm. Having worked with Dawn before, I know her tenacity, curiosity and drive, plus of course her wealth of retail, catalogue and e-commerce experience will help us take Joe Browns to the next level.”