John Lewis customer director steps down, retailer to invest in brands and tech

British department store retailer John Lewis has announced its customer director Clarie Pointon will be stepping down after three years in the position to pursue a career outside the Partnership.

Pointon was credited with providing the strategic thinking for some of John Lewis’ recent shifts and customer growth schemes, including the launch of its Anyday range, its digital transformation and the new brand promise: ‘For all life’s moments’.

Her departure comes as the company sets out on a mission to bolster its customer capability, through new investments in its brands, data and technology to bring more value.

In line with this strategy, the retailer said it will be bringing the leadership of the John Lewis and pan-Partnership customer teams into a single role.

Charlotte Lock, who currently serves as pan-Partnership customer director, will take on this new position, combining the two responsibilities under one role.

John Lewis said it hopes the new role will bring extra focus to its purpose and deliver “even more value” to its customers at all touchpoints.

Lock will also work alongside Waitrose customer director Nathan Ansell to drive the strategy through to the partnership’s food business.

In a release, Nina Bhatia, executive director strategy and commercial development, said: “We are delighted that Charlotte will take up this newly created role.

“We want to transform the Partnership's customer capability and lead the way in how we interact with our customers through fresh investment in brands, loyalty, data and technology.”