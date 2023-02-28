John Lewis executive director to step down

Department store retailer John Lewis has announced that its executive director Pippa Wicks will be leaving the company.

Wicks initially joined the British brand in 2020 from the supermarket chain Co-op, where she held the position chief operating officer before becoming deputy chief executive.

Her appointment at John Lewis came as part of a restructuring at the business, which looked to create separate heads of the department store and its sibling brand Waitrose.

During her three years at the helm, Wicks oversaw the launch of the retailer’s Anyday entry range, as well as the axing of its “never knowingly undersold” marketing pledge.

In line with the move, the retailer underwent a repositioning under a new pledge, “for all life’s moments”, through which it is looking to appeal to customers during moments of their lives that make them happy, as Wicks said at the time of the strategy’s announcement.

Wicks led John Lewis’ repositioning

In a release on her departure, Wicks commented: “I am proud of the considerable transformation progress the highly talented John Lewis team has made over the past few years, especially given the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“It has been a real privilege and honour to work for the Partnership, and help transform John Lewis which is one of the most respected brands in the country.”

Wicks will be succeeded by John Lewis’ retail director Naomi Simcock with immediate effect.

In the interim position, Simcock will lead the delivery of the 2023 plan.