John Lewis rejuvenates buying and merchandising teams amid transformation

British department store retailer John Lewis is reportedly carrying out a reconfiguration of its buying and merchandising teams as it continues to implement a transformation strategy designed to enhance profitability.

According to Retail Week, John Lewis is looking to add 48 roles, or full-time equivalents across the teams. The publication further reported that the shifts could see around 20 roles become redundant, with employee consultations in regards to these positions believed to already be taking place.

The move comes as part of the retailer’s efforts to re-establish individual buying and merchandising leadership roles throughout the fashion and home departments, while further improving ranges. Staff are thus being tasked with concentrating on their fields of expertise for a smaller number of reporting lines.

A spokesperson for John Lewis told Retail Week: “As we look to turbocharge our business and offer the best possible products to customers, we’ve proposed some changes to our buying and merchandising teams including the creation of nearly 50 new roles.”

John Lewis has been undergoing a transformation strategy under the direction of a range of newly appointed executives, including Peter Ruis, who returned to the retailer earlier this year to lead its department store business.

His comeback came at a time when the company initiated a U-turn on its former plans, instead turning its focus entirely on developing a “one retail mindset”, efforts of which could already be seen in an increase of floor staff.