Karl Lagerfeld's Paris home up for auction

Karl Lagerfeld's Paris apartment will go up for auction with a guide price of 5.3 million euros (5.8 million dollars), the notary responsible for the sale said Tuesday.

Located in a 17th century building on Quai Voltaire, the three-room apartment has a view overlooking the Seine and the Louvre Museum. It will go under the hammer at Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry on March 26.

The apartment of 260 m2 has a 50 m2 dressing room and was completely redone by Lagerfeld "in a futuristic style with a concrete floor and sections of sandblasted glass," the notary, Thomas Jousselin, told AFP.

Lagerfeld, whose spectacular creations and shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand, had a profound impact on the world of fashion, lived there for some 10 years until his death in 2019, the notary said.(AFP)