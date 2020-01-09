Kering Brands donate to fight Australian bushfires

Luxury conglomerate Kering has announced that its family of brands are banding together to donate a total of 1 million Australian dollars as an immediate contribution to “support the efforts of the Australian people to fight the wildfires”.

The donation from Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin and Girard-Perregaux, will be provided to the “most appropriate local organisations” selected by the Group’s sustainability experts.

In the short statement, released January 8, Kering added that additional initiatives will also be undertaken by various brands in solidarity with the Australian people, but didn’t elaborate on what those initiatives may be.

In the longer term, Kering added that it also plans to participate in future reforestation and biodiversity programs.

Australia has been fighting bushfires since September, with the blazes claiming at least 25 people and leaving thousands homeless, as well as killing millions of animals.

The bushfire crisis has already seen donations from PVH Corp., which announced it was donating 100,000 Australian dollars to the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Fund.