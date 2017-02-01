Kewal Kiran y-o-y sales up two per cent

For the third quarter of financial year 2017 Kewal Kiran Clothing’s total sales saw a 36.58 per cent sequential decline and a 2.4 per cent year on year increase. Operating profit for the quarter was Rs 10.15 crores and the EBIT margin stood at 10.3 per cent. The company reported PAT of Rs 9.27 crores, which represents a sequential quarter on quarter decline of 68.59 per cent and a year on year decline of 13.12 per cent.

Kewal Kiran Clothing is a branded apparel manufacturer engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of branded jeans, semi-formal and casual wear for men and women. The company also generates power from wind turbine generator within the threshold limit.

The group owns brands like Killer, Easies, Lawman Pg3, and Integriti. Kewal Kiran was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mumbai. The company has consumers in Asia, Middle East and CIS.

Launched in 1989, Killer is the flagship brand of the company. It is a brand that is youthful, trendy, vibrant and with an attitude, with a product line that includes jeans, shirts and jackets. Easies is a semi-formal range for men between the age group of 25 to 40 years. Integriti is a brand for the masses. Lawman Pg3 is party wear.